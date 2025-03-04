New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 7,700 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth about $412,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 288.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 423,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,772,000 after buying an additional 314,226 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 2,413.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 71,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 68,786 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 613,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,470,000 after buying an additional 199,348 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 158,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 43,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Stock Down 1.3 %

UAA stock opened at $6.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.48. Under Armour, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.17 and a fifty-two week high of $11.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.17 and a beta of 1.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. Under Armour had a positive return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on UAA. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Under Armour in a report on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Under Armour from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays cut their target price on Under Armour from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.09.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

