New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Position in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Free Report) by 173.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,337 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Alignment Healthcare were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 121,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 55,771 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 249.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 288,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after buying an additional 205,705 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 1,335.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after buying an additional 180,522 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 132.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 128,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 73,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 144.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 193,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after buying an additional 114,191 shares in the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

Insider Transactions at Alignment Healthcare

In other news, COO Sebastian Burzacchi sold 8,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total transaction of $96,273.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 217,395 shares in the company, valued at $2,447,867.70. This trade represents a 3.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andreas P. Wagner sold 14,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total transaction of $213,945.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 200,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,888,726.30. This represents a 6.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 441,002 shares of company stock worth $5,772,726 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare Stock Down 1.1 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NASDAQ ALHC opened at $15.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.16 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.46 and a 1 year high of $16.25.

ALHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alignment Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALHC

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.