New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Position in TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,949 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in TORM were worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TORM by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in TORM by 76.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in TORM in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in TORM by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in TORM by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 39,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. 73.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TORM Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ TRMD opened at $17.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. TORM plc has a 52 week low of $17.17 and a 52 week high of $40.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on TORM from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

TORM plc, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of product tankers in the United Kingdom. It operates in two operating segments, Tanker and Marine Exhaust. The Tanker segment transports refined oil products, such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha, and gas oil, as well as dirty petroleum products, including fuel oil.

