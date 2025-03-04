New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 11,700 Shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,700 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 923.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 34.7% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 45.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 21.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on GTY. KeyCorp raised Getty Realty from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Getty Realty in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Getty Realty Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of GTY stock opened at $31.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.93. Getty Realty Corp. has a one year low of $25.70 and a one year high of $33.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.29. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 34.94%. Analysts predict that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Getty Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is presently 149.21%.

Getty Realty Company Profile

