New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 1,200 Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCO. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 2,084.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 43.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 9,529 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 21.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 5,623 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 11.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 72,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 7,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 3.6% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,988,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,423,000 after acquiring an additional 68,947 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Patterson Companies from $27.00 to $31.35 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Patterson Companies from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Patterson Companies from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Patterson Companies from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Patterson Companies in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.57.

Patterson Companies Price Performance

NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $31.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.51. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.90. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.45 and a 52-week high of $31.79.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 19.77%. Patterson Companies’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Patterson Companies

In other Patterson Companies news, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 1,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $45,282.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 222,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,140,746.88. The trade was a 0.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Patterson Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report).

