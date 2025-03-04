New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 865 Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 865 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 118.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 293.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,000. Institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group Stock Down 6.0 %

NASDAQ:CAR opened at $74.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.26. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.73 and a twelve month high of $132.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.95.

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.27. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 14.74% and a negative net margin of 15.45%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CAR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Avis Budget Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. StockNews.com raised Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Avis Budget Group from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Northcoast Research lowered Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Avis Budget Group from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.75.

In related news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 1,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $133,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,250. The trade was a 41.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 52.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and Corporate and Other. The Americas segment includes the vehicle rental and car sharing operations in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

