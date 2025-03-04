New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Holdings in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Free Report) by 46.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,991 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in ICF International were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICF International in the third quarter valued at about $6,579,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ICF International by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 211,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,256,000 after purchasing an additional 20,861 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ICF International by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 440,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,566,000 after buying an additional 18,109 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of ICF International by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,941,000 after buying an additional 8,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of ICF International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $852,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. D. Boral Capital restated an “outperform” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of ICF International in a report on Monday, December 16th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on ICF International from $174.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of ICF International from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (down previously from $200.00) on shares of ICF International in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of ICF International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.20.

ICF International Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ICFI opened at $77.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.76. ICF International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.91 and a twelve month high of $179.67.

ICF International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.61%.

ICF International Profile

ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

