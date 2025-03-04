New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stock Position in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,215 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Tripadvisor in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Tripadvisor in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Tripadvisor in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 204.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,298 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 204.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Tripadvisor Stock Performance

Shares of TRIP opened at $14.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 719.86, a PEG ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.10. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.93 and a 1 year high of $28.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tripadvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The travel company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $411.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.02 million. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 0.33%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Tripadvisor from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.71.

Tripadvisor Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

