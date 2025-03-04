NN (NNBR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Free Report) is expected to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 5th. Analysts expect NN to post earnings of ($0.06) per share and revenue of $108.60 million for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NN Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NNBR opened at $2.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.55. NN has a twelve month low of $2.38 and a twelve month high of $5.20. The stock has a market cap of $139.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Get NN alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NN

In other NN news, major shareholder Corre Partners Management, Llc sold 427,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total value of $1,654,928.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 810,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,136,894.29. This trade represents a 34.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 8.85% of the company’s stock.

NN Company Profile

NN, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision components and assemblies for various end markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures and sells system critical components for automotive, general industrial, and medical end markets for use in power steering, braking, transmissions, gasoline fuel system, diesel injection, and diesel emissions treatment applications, as well as in heating, ventilation, and air conditioning.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.