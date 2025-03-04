North American Construction Group (NOA) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (TSE:NOA) is expected to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 5th. Analysts expect North American Construction Group to post earnings of $0.73 per share and revenue of $217.60 million for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

North American Construction Group Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NOA opened at $16.71 on Tuesday. North American Construction Group has a 52 week low of $16.46 and a 52 week high of $25.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $464.20 million, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.45.

North American Construction Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a $0.084 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, North American Construction Group currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

