North American Construction Group (NOA) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (TSE:NOA) is expected to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 5th. Analysts expect North American Construction Group to post earnings of $0.73 per share and revenue of $217.60 million for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
North American Construction Group Stock Down 5.1 %
Shares of NYSE:NOA opened at $16.71 on Tuesday. North American Construction Group has a 52 week low of $16.46 and a 52 week high of $25.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $464.20 million, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.45.
North American Construction Group Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a $0.084 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.92%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
North American Construction Group Company Profile
North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.
