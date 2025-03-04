Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Stake Raised by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,526 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,061 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 9.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,296,442 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $386,809,000 after acquiring an additional 388,692 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 68.1% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 13,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 5,578 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,059,000. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Northern Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

Northern Trust stock opened at $109.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.41. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $79.30 and a 52 week high of $114.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.30. Northern Trust had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 13.74%. Research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northern Trust

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Thomas A. South sold 3,804 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $429,852.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,242,722. This trade represents a 4.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason J. Tyler sold 2,237 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total transaction of $252,042.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,585,448.83. This trade represents a 3.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,335 shares of company stock valued at $3,970,211 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTRS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.58.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Northern Trust

Northern Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.