Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Position Lowered by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 711,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,388 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Novartis were worth $69,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 128.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 528,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,554,000 after acquiring an additional 296,890 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novartis in the third quarter worth $30,063,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 15.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,706,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,225,000 after purchasing an additional 231,851 shares during the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth $19,795,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the third quarter worth $21,078,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. HSBC lowered Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.38.

Novartis Stock Performance

Shares of NVS stock opened at $110.78 on Tuesday. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $92.35 and a 12-month high of $120.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.98.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.18. Novartis had a return on equity of 37.24% and a net margin of 23.56%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

