NTLA FY2027 EPS Increased by Brookline Capital Management

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) – Analysts at Brookline Capital Management upped their FY2027 earnings estimates for shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 27th. Brookline Capital Management analyst L. Cann now expects that the company will earn $22.48 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $22.30. The consensus estimate for Intellia Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.07) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ FY2028 earnings at $47.65 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $95.29 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intellia Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.12.

Shares of NASDAQ NTLA opened at $9.45 on Monday. Intellia Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.96 and a 12-month high of $33.28. The company has a market cap of $962.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.46.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 866.2% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 140.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 26,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total transaction of $326,509.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 941,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,462,780.70. This trade represents a 2.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $352,551 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

