NXT Energy Solutions (TSE:SFD) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (TSE:SFD – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.20 and traded as high as C$0.32. NXT Energy Solutions shares last traded at C$0.26, with a volume of 103,900 shares trading hands.

NXT Energy Solutions Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 438.95, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.59 million, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at NXT Energy Solutions

In related news, Director Jeffrey Tilson acquired 393,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.34 per share, with a total value of C$133,926.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 452,954 shares of company stock worth $142,357 and sold 233,000 shares worth $56,917. Corporate insiders own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

NXT Energy Solutions Company Profile

NXT Energy Solutions Inc, a technology company, provides services to the oil and gas industry through its proprietary stress field detection (SFD) technology worldwide. Its SFD technology, a remote sensing airborne survey system utilizes quantum-scale sensors to detect gravity field perturbations in an airborne survey method which can be used onshore and offshore to remotely identify traps and reservoirs with hydrocarbon and geothermal exploration potential.

