Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 98,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,239 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ocular Therapeutix were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the third quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares during the period. 59.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ocular Therapeutix Stock Performance

Shares of OCUL stock opened at $5.93 on Tuesday. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $11.77. The company has a quick ratio of 12.94, a current ratio of 13.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $932.30 million, a PE ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.92.

Insider Activity at Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix ( NASDAQ:OCUL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $17.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.89 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 283.74% and a negative return on equity of 45.18%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, insider Donald Notman sold 6,301 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total value of $49,399.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 204,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,773.92. The trade was a 2.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Pravin Dugel sold 21,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $147,533.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,520,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,184,584.66. The trade was a 0.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,895 shares of company stock worth $283,772 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

