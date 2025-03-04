Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,528 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Ovintiv by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Ovintiv by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Ovintiv by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ovintiv by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.88.

Shares of OVV stock opened at $39.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 2.60. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.90 and a 1-year high of $55.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

