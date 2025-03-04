PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Free Report) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PD. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PagerDuty during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 824,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,051,000 after buying an additional 55,233 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 14,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp grew its stake in PagerDuty by 154.2% in the 4th quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 56,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 34,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new position in PagerDuty during the 4th quarter valued at about $499,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on PD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of PagerDuty in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of PagerDuty from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PagerDuty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at PagerDuty

In other PagerDuty news, insider Shelley Webb sold 7,879 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $143,319.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 199,122 shares in the company, valued at $3,622,029.18. The trade was a 3.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $251,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 907,631 shares in the company, valued at $18,261,535.72. This represents a 1.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,548 shares of company stock valued at $438,199 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PD opened at $17.36 on Tuesday. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.46 and a 1 year high of $25.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.70 and a beta of 1.13.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

