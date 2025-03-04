Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Shares Purchased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 281.6% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PK. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Park Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.15.

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

PK opened at $12.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.45 and its 200-day moving average is $14.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.00. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.95 and a twelve month high of $18.05.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $625.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.05 million. On average, analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 99.01%.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

