Paysafe (PSFE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Paysafe Price Performance

Shares of PSFE stock opened at $19.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.80 and its 200-day moving average is $20.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -50.50, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.89. Paysafe has a 52 week low of $11.94 and a 52 week high of $26.25.

Get Paysafe alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Paysafe from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Paysafe from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Paysafe from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Paysafe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paysafe Limited provides end-to-end payment solutions in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payments platform offers a range of payment solutions comprising credit and debit card processing, digital wallet, eCash, and real-time banking solutions for entertainment verticals, such as iGaming, including online betting related to sports, e-sports, fantasy sports, poker, and other casino games, as well as travel, streaming/video gaming, retail/hospitality, and digital assets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paysafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paysafe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.