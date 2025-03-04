Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,086 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,300,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 479,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after acquiring an additional 34,514 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,277,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth about $652,000. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Peloton Interactive news, CEO Karen Boone sold 16,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.64, for a total transaction of $163,157.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200,011.88. This represents a 6.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew S. Rendich sold 17,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total value of $142,340.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 362,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,847.14. The trade was a 4.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 414,406 shares of company stock valued at $3,913,773 over the last 90 days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Peloton Interactive Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PTON opened at $7.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.30. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $10.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 1.95.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on PTON. Argus upgraded Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $6.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Peloton Interactive from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $3.75 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.38.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

