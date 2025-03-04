PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) Shares Sold by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lowered its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Free Report) by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,092 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 15,552 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFLT. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 1,080.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 723,566 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,909,000 after acquiring an additional 662,266 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,320,039 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,288,000 after buying an additional 356,781 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,798,265 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,554,000 after buying an additional 330,731 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 251,733 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after buying an additional 105,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $476,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.77% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Price Performance

Shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital stock opened at $11.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has a twelve month low of $10.28 and a twelve month high of $12.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.22. The firm has a market cap of $993.46 million, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.65.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.1025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.89%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.86%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PFLT shares. Raymond James started coverage on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

