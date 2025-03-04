Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Position Boosted by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 263,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,179,000 after purchasing an additional 51,720 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 6,743 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 10,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Stock Performance

Shares of PAG opened at $167.28 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $161.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.70. The stock has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a one year low of $142.32 and a one year high of $180.12.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.17. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.49%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Claude H. Denker III sold 8,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.03, for a total transaction of $1,513,320.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,003,508.51. The trade was a 23.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 51.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on PAG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.50.

Penske Automotive Group Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

