Perfect Moment (PMNT) versus Its Competitors Head to Head Analysis

Perfect Moment (NASDAQ:PMNT – Get Free Report) is one of 30 publicly-traded companies in the “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Perfect Moment to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Perfect Moment and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Perfect Moment $21.31 million -$8.72 million -0.75 Perfect Moment Competitors $2.26 billion $140.15 million 35.89

Perfect Moment’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Perfect Moment. Perfect Moment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perfect Moment 0 0 1 0 3.00 Perfect Moment Competitors 395 1733 2417 72 2.47

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Perfect Moment and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Perfect Moment presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 518.49%. As a group, “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” companies have a potential upside of 16.04%. Given Perfect Moment’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Perfect Moment is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Perfect Moment and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perfect Moment -67.38% -513.83% -119.38% Perfect Moment Competitors -18.48% -48.58% -21.75%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.0% of Perfect Moment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.6% of shares of all “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” companies are held by institutional investors. 20.3% of shares of all “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Perfect Moment rivals beat Perfect Moment on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About Perfect Moment

Perfect Moment Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fashion brand that offers ski, surf, and activewear collections under the brand name of Perfect Moment. It offers skiwear, outerwear, swimwear and activewear for women, men, and children. The company sells its collections directly to customers through e-commerce and to wholesale accounts, as well as through other sales partnerships. Perfect Moment Ltd. was founded in 1984 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

