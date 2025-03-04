Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.39 and traded as low as C$1.32. Petrus Resources shares last traded at C$1.35, with a volume of 106,103 shares changing hands.

Petrus Resources Stock Down 1.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$170.15 million, a PE ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.39 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.40.

Petrus Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Petrus Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.41%.

About Petrus Resources

Petrus Resources Ltd is a company that is engaged in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of energy business assets. The company receives maximum revenue from oil and natural gas. The company’s core operating areas are Ferrier, Central Alberta, and the Rocky Mountain foothills.

