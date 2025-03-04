Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 227,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 24,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 51.3% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 4,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 8.7% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 21,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 6.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock opened at $7.39 on Tuesday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.95 and a 12-month high of $11.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $918.52 million, a PE ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 1.19.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust ( NYSE:PDM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 13.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $143.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.16 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.77%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -79.37%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PDM shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (also referred to herein as "Piedmont" or the "Company") (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by Standard & Poor's and Moody's.

