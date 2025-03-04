Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,716,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,831 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.63% of Portland General Electric worth $74,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Republic International Corp bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $22,464,000. South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 46,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 21,900 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $333,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 463,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,231,000 after buying an additional 35,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 643,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,072,000 after buying an additional 18,473 shares during the last quarter.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on POR shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Joseph R. Trpik, Jr. sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.32, for a total value of $56,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,587.20. This represents a 4.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Stock Up 0.8 %

Portland General Electric stock opened at $45.18 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.92. Portland General Electric has a one year low of $39.87 and a one year high of $49.85.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.17 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 9.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.45%.

Portland General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.