Potbelly (PBPB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share and revenue of $116.37 million for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Potbelly Price Performance

Potbelly stock opened at $11.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $347.27 million, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.34. Potbelly has a 52-week low of $6.28 and a 52-week high of $14.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.60.

Get Potbelly alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Potbelly news, major shareholder David Nierenberg bought 7,600 shares of Potbelly stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.23 per share, for a total transaction of $70,148.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 101,998 shares in the company, valued at $941,441.54. This represents a 8.05 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops in the United States. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002. Potbelly Corporation was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Potbelly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potbelly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.