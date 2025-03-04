Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $4.19 Million Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,400 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $4,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Shopify during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 401 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Shopify during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $80.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Shopify from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Shopify from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Shopify from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shopify has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.31.

SHOP opened at $106.25 on Tuesday. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.56 and a fifty-two week high of $129.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.55, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.47.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). Shopify had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 22.74%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

