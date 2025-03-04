Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF) Shares Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF – Free Report) by 496.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,894 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp increased its position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 52,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Ehrlich Financial Group increased its position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group now owns 14,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 35,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 36,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the period.

Get Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF alerts:

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PREF opened at $18.74 on Tuesday. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a 1-year low of $17.81 and a 1-year high of $18.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.68.

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Company Profile

The Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (PREF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with a primary focus on $1,000 par preferred securities. PREF was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PREF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.