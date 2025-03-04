Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 77.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 450.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 88 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on KNSL. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $415.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $535.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $468.56.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James Joseph Ritchie sold 2,295 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.79, for a total value of $1,147,018.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,672,456.92. The trade was a 23.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diane D. Schnupp sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,566,940. This trade represents a 6.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE KNSL opened at $431.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $446.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $463.59. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.15. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $355.12 and a 12 month high of $548.47.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.39. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The firm had revenue of $412.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.32 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is presently 3.82%.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Further Reading

