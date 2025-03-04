Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MLPX. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,025,000. Menlo Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 1,302.3% during the 3rd quarter. Menlo Advisors LLC now owns 81,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after acquiring an additional 75,597 shares during the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,314,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,754,000 after acquiring an additional 58,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,723,000.
Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of MLPX opened at $62.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.37. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 12-month low of $46.20 and a 12-month high of $67.47.
Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Profile
The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.
