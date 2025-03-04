Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MLPX. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,025,000. Menlo Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 1,302.3% during the 3rd quarter. Menlo Advisors LLC now owns 81,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after acquiring an additional 75,597 shares during the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,314,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,754,000 after acquiring an additional 58,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,723,000.

Get Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF alerts:

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of MLPX opened at $62.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.37. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 12-month low of $46.20 and a 12-month high of $67.47.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Profile

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.