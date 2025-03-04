Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB – Free Report) by 100.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,912 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF during the third quarter valued at about $650,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 13.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,491,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 35.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 8,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 37,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 9,257 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:JBBB opened at $49.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.15.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2796 per share. This is an increase from Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF’s previous dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.

The Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (JBBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of floating-rate collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of varying maturities, rated between BBB+ and B- from global issuers. JBBB was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

