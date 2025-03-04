Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) by 47.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,103 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Logitech International in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Exane Asset Management purchased a new position in Logitech International during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in Logitech International by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Logitech International by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Logitech International by 115,300.0% in the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.60, for a total transaction of $28,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,348 shares in the company, valued at $709,816.80. The trade was a 3.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on LOGI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Logitech International from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Logitech International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.88.

Logitech International Stock Down 1.4 %

Logitech International stock opened at $97.54 on Tuesday. Logitech International S.A. has a 52-week low of $74.72 and a 52-week high of $105.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.79.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.07. Logitech International had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 30.53%. Research analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

