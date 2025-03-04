Private Advisor Group LLC Decreases Position in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FBIN opened at $63.15 on Tuesday. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.54 and a 52 week high of $90.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.12.

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.07). Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 10.24%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from Fortune Brands Innovations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. Fortune Brands Innovations’s payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

In other Fortune Brands Innovations news, EVP Ron Wilson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total value of $103,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $693,950.04. This trade represents a 12.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FBIN. UBS Group reduced their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $91.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.64.

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

