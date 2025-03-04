Private Advisor Group LLC Has $450,000 Stock Holdings in The Campbell Soup Company (NASDAQ:CPB)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in shares of The Campbell Soup Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,875 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 7.4% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 45.1% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.2% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 276,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,541,000 after acquiring an additional 6,087 shares in the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Insider Activity at Campbell Soup

In other news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $83,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,486.90. This trade represents a 10.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 20.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CPB. Barclays reduced their target price on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Campbell Soup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.17.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CPB

Campbell Soup Trading Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ:CPB opened at $41.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The Campbell Soup Company has a 1 year low of $36.92 and a 1 year high of $52.81. The company has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.55.

Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.02. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 5.57%. As a group, analysts expect that The Campbell Soup Company will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.25%.

Campbell Soup Profile

(Free Report)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Campbell Soup Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.