Private Advisor Group LLC Has $473,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,087 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,205,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $372,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 49,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mainsail Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Mainsail Asset Management LLC now owns 19,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF stock opened at $49.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.70 and its 200 day moving average is $49.74.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1866 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.