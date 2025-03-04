Private Advisor Group LLC Has $473,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,087 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,205,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $372,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 49,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mainsail Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Mainsail Asset Management LLC now owns 19,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF stock opened at $49.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.70 and its 200 day moving average is $49.74.
Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Bearish Investors Can Seek Refuge in Recession-Resistant ETFs
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- 3 Oversold Magnificent Seven Stocks at Key Levels: Buy Now?
- Value Investing: Is it a Good Strategy in 2022? (Hint: Always)
- 3M to Hit $175 by Mid-Year, and Higher Highs Are Likely
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.