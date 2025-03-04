Private Advisor Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCB)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCB – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 187.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $307,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $473,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 26.0% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA ISCB opened at $56.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.84 and its 200 day moving average is $59.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.78 million, a PE ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.19. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $51.32 and a 1 year high of $64.66.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (ISCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Small Cap Extended index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks ISCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

