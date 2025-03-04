Private Advisor Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,156 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,772 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its position in Regions Financial by 122.9% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 29.5% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Regions Financial stock opened at $23.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.20. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.72 and a fifty-two week high of $27.96.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 20.20%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, December 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Regions Financial

Regions Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.