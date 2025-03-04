Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 458 Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,469 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RELX. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Relx by 1,290.2% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Relx during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Relx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Relx by 119.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Relx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Institutional investors own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Relx in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Relx Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RELX opened at $48.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.49. Relx Plc has a 1-year low of $40.25 and a 1-year high of $51.99. The firm has a market cap of $90.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Relx Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.5586 per share. This represents a yield of 1.6%. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. Relx’s dividend payout ratio is 59.68%.

Relx Profile

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

