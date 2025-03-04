Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 7,291 Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,637 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,291 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GBDC. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 413.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,386 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the third quarter valued at about $151,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter valued at about $160,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the third quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. 42.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GBDC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.38.

GBDC stock opened at $15.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.05 and a 1 year high of $17.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.47 and a 200 day moving average of $15.26.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 39.63%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.04%.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

