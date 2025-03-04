Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 44.2% during the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $57,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:IVLU opened at $29.97 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $25.97 and a 12 month high of $30.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.80.

About iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

