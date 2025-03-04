Private Advisor Group LLC Reduces Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,274 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DOX. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Amdocs by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,656,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,112,000 after purchasing an additional 127,426 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its stake in Amdocs by 204.2% in the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 14,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Amdocs by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,815,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,587,000 after purchasing an additional 125,654 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Amdocs by 1.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 478,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,827,000 after purchasing an additional 9,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Amdocs by 34.7% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 145,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,733,000 after purchasing an additional 37,516 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on DOX. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Amdocs from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Amdocs from $113.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amdocs presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.20.

Amdocs Price Performance

Shares of DOX opened at $86.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.86. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.16. Amdocs Limited has a fifty-two week low of $74.41 and a fifty-two week high of $94.04.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.19). Amdocs had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 18.89%. Research analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Amdocs Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.527 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.72%.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

