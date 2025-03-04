Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 11,277 Shares of Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 311,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,277 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Apyx Medical were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Apyx Medical by 3.4% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,582,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after buying an additional 85,267 shares during the last quarter. 55.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apyx Medical alerts:

Apyx Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:APYX opened at $1.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 4.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.39. Apyx Medical Co. has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $49.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.25.

About Apyx Medical

Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, engages in the design, development, and manufacture of medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). It offers Helium Plasma Generator for delivery of RF energy and helium plasma to cut, coagulate, and ablate soft tissue during open and minimally invasive surgical procedures.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apyx Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apyx Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.