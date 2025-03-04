Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 1,150 Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in MAG Silver were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MAG. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in MAG Silver by 199.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 382,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after buying an additional 254,553 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in MAG Silver by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 456,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,407,000 after purchasing an additional 186,445 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its stake in MAG Silver by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 369,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,196,000 after purchasing an additional 101,870 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in MAG Silver by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 278,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 100,500 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in MAG Silver by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 2,810,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,453,000 after purchasing an additional 98,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

MAG opened at $14.74 on Tuesday. MAG Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.72 and a 52-week high of $18.27. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 1.09.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.63.

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

