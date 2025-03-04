Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 15,955 Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) by 52.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,955 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of C3.ai by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 3rd quarter valued at about $785,000. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of C3.ai by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 14,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of C3.ai by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 21,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 5,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of C3.ai by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 81,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708 shares during the last quarter. 38.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at C3.ai

In other news, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 409,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total transaction of $12,692,466.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,756,390 shares in the company, valued at $54,395,398.30. This represents a 18.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Hitesh Lath sold 3,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $167,279.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,048.36. This represents a 82.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,643,311 shares of company stock worth $59,736,620 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 33.54% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai Stock Down 6.0 %

NYSE:AI opened at $22.05 on Tuesday. C3.ai, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.85 and a twelve month high of $45.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.58. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 1.98.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.37). C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 31.31% and a negative net margin of 79.17%. The firm had revenue of $98.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.12 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on C3.ai from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on C3.ai from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on C3.ai from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

See Also

