Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 3,837 Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,837 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 378.3% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 6,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at about $387,000. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TSLX stock opened at $23.37 on Tuesday. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.50 and a twelve month high of $23.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $123.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.07 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 38.67%. On average, analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a positive change from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.64%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sixth Street Specialty Lending presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.07.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

