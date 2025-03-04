Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 4,090 Shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,906 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,090 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Planning Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 2,598.4% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 3,481 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 6,767 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Sonora Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000.

Get Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund alerts:

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CLM opened at $7.88 on Tuesday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $9.30.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Announces Dividend

About Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $0.1224 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.64%.

(Free Report)

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.