Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 564 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 564 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NGG. Eastern Bank boosted its stake in National Grid by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in National Grid in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in National Grid by 267.9% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in National Grid by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in National Grid by 202,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NGG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com upgraded National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

National Grid Stock Performance

Shares of NGG opened at $61.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $60.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.49. National Grid plc has a 12-month low of $55.13 and a 12-month high of $73.40.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

