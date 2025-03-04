Private Advisor Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHDN. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 127.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 2,733.3% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Churchill Downs Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHDN opened at $115.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 52-week low of $111.10 and a 52-week high of $150.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.77.

Churchill Downs Increases Dividend

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.06). Churchill Downs had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 43.67%. The firm had revenue of $624.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.21 million. Research analysts predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.409 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. This is an increase from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.38. Churchill Downs’s payout ratio is presently 7.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHDN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Churchill Downs from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Churchill Downs from $164.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $166.00 price target on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Churchill Downs from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.38.

Read Our Latest Report on Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Profile

(Free Report)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.