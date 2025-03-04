Private Advisor Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 19,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,603,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 3.9 %

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $217.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.12. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $199.09 and a twelve month high of $273.98.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

